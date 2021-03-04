Hy-Vee Partners with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment to Host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Junction City on Saturday, March 6
Appointments Are Required and Must be Made Online In Advance
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (March 4, 2021) — Hy-Vee, Inc., announces that it is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Junction City on Saturday, March 6 for approximately 1,140 Kansas residents included in Kansas’ Phase 1 and 2 vaccine eligibility groups.
Vaccine will be available to individuals who are in the following groups:
- Health care workers
- Residents 65 years of age and older
- High-contact critical workers including:
- Firefighters, police officers, first responders, correction officers
- Grocery store workers and food services
- K-12 and childcare workers including, teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff
- Food processing, including meat processing plants
- Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
- Transportation workers
- Workers in the following industries if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their dutiess
- Retail, warehouses and sales outlets
- Agriculture
- Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response
- The U.S. Postal Service
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Workers in the following industries if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their dutiess
The vaccination clinic will take place at Junction City High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 6. Vaccination appointments are required and must be made in advance online.
To schedule an appointment between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., individuals should visit https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent?event=9ac2c15b-a99b-4bcd-b515-9800b1865a7a.
To schedule an appointment between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., individuals should visit https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent?event=44c5b1db-dbf2-44f2-b18e-5f8059be7505.
The vaccine being administered at the clinic will be Pfizer-BioNTech. Individuals will be contacted by Hy-Vee approximately 5 days before their second dose is due to schedule their second dose appointment.
Vaccine recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles until their appointment time slot. They should bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); government-issued photo ID; other documentation such as a work ID if needed to prove certain eligibility; and a mask to wear.
WHAT: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Kansas Residents Included in Phase 2
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
WHERE: Junction City High School
900 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Junction City, KS
All vaccine appointments must be scheduled online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.