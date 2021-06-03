Bridge repairs on eastbound I-70 in Wabaunsee County are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 8, weather permitting. The project will include work on the Mill Creek bridge on I-70 and the Snokoma Road bridge over I-70 near Paxico.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane for approximately 1.5 miles, between Grapevine Road and Flintview Road. There will be a 12-foot lane width restriction and speed reduction through the work zone on I-70. Concrete barriers, signs and cones will mark the construction area. Work will take place during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by late September.
The Snokoma Road bridge over I-70 is also scheduled to close on Monday, June 14, weather permitting. Signed detours will be posted to direct northbound and southbound traffic around the closure. All on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound I-70 will remain open. Work will take place 24 hours a day and is expected to be completed on June 18.
Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc., of Topeka is the contractor on the $417,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
