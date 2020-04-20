WAMEGO, April 20 --An auto accident closed part of Highway 24 this morning.
At about 11 a.m., Pottawatomie County Sheriff's deputies were advised of an injury accident in the area of Highway 24 and Rockenham Rd., according to a press release from Sheriff Shane Jager.
Deputies were able to locate the accident at the intersection of Highway 24 and Blackjack Rd. and responded along with rural firefighters, Pottawatomie County EMS and St. George Police Department.
According to Jager, the accident involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a green Toyota Prius, each with one driver and no other occupants. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the accident. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed while first responded tended to injuries and one driver was flown by Lifestar to a Topeka hospital for treatment.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the roadway reopened.
Jager said the accident remains under investigation and, at this time, no names or injuries were being released.
