A reconstruction and realignment project on K-99 in Wabaunsee County to begin Mon., Dec. 14, weather permitting. The project will start two miles north of I-70, ending just south of K-18, from mile marker 166 to mile marker 171.
First part of phase one of the project is expected to be finished July 2021 and will include building three shoofly detours, to be utilized in the second part of phase one. Work will occur during daylight hours.
Traffic will continue to use existing K-99 and the speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph in part one of phase one. In the second part of phase one, traffic will be moved to the shoofly detours and the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
In phase two of the project, traffic will be moved to new K-99 with a reduced speed limit of 50 mph.
When the contractor needs to move dirt and rock across the highway, traffic will be controlled using a flagging operation or temporary signal to stop traffic for a truck to cross. Expected completion of the total project is summer of 2022. Motorists should expect minimal delays.
Ebert Construction Co. of Wamego is the contractor on the $12.6 million project.
For additional road condition details, check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
