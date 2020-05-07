K-State plans ‘Troubleshooting Uncertain Times in the Beef Industry’
Free webinar by animal sciences faculty slated May 14
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Registration is now open for a May 14 webinar that will assist Kansas beef cattle producers as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.
“This webinar is being conducted to help beef producers assess their current nutrition and management strategies in light of the challenges to the beef market created by COVID-19,” said Dale Blasi, a beef cattle specialist with K-State Research and Extension.
"As a consequence of COVID-19, distiller’s grains are in short supply and, as a result, many of the attributes that this co-product provides in protein supply, moisture attributes to the ration and more. The shortage has created challenges for producers as they identify alternative feed ingredients to use in its place.”
The program will feature brief updates on the current market situation from K-State agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor and a discussion on alternative protein sources led by extension specialists Jaymelynn Farney and Justin Waggoner.
Blasi will address nutrition and management considerations that may be implemented by producers growing cattle in these challenging times.
The webinar is hosted by the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension. The agenda begins at noon on May 14.
Register prior to the event at https://tinyurl.com/KSUBeef-UncertainTimes or at www.KSUBeef.org.
For questions about the event or to register, please contact Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, or 785-532-1267.
