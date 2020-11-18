KanDrive app, text alerts now available to assist travelers
Additional updates to the new KanDrive.org traveler information website will make it even more convenient to receive timely information on current road conditions across the state, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Now, the KanDrive.org app is available to install on cell phones from the Google Play and App Store - Apple. After creating an account, motorists also can sign up for text alerts on specific highways.
“With these recent updates, KDOT has made it even easier for travelers to access up-to-date information on highway conditions,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This information can be critical when making travel decisions and we want it available to travelers whenever they need it.”
Impacts to traffic are updated 24/7, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways. Create personalized accounts to save favorite routes/areas and share reports and cameras through Facebook, Twitter or email.
The commercial vehicle mode for truck drivers allows companies to create text/email alerts designed around highly traveled routes, weigh stations and rest areas.
Go to www.KanDrive.org and get started today.
