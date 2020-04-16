TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García today initiated gating for claimants to file their weekly claims.
This effort to reduce the burden on the unemployment benefits system during the opening days to file your weekly claim should ensure that claimants can file their claims in a timely manner, and the system can handle the volume of claims.
We have attached an infographic that explains the gating system for filing weekly claims in Kansas.
“When Kansans follow this guideline, we believe it will reduce the load on the system and allow claimants to file claims on time,” García said. “Thank you for your patience as we continue to work together to get your benefits to you.” For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
