Kansas Gas Service to Provide 30,000 Meals Through $10,000 Donation for Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry
OVERLAND PARK, KAN. – Sept. 15, 2020 – Kansas Gas Service, a division of ONE Gas, Inc., recently presented Harvesters Community Food Network with a $10,000 grant from the ONE Gas Foundation.
The grant will help support Harvesters’ Mobile Food Pantry program in Northeast Kansas that utilizes refrigerated trucks to distribute healthy foods. Families can drive up to various locations and have food placed in their vehicles with limited person-to-person contact.
“We are grateful to Kansas Gas Service and the ONE Gas Foundation for their generous donation to Harvesters," said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters-The Community Food Network. "Without the support of corporate partners and the community, Harvesters could not meet the unprecedented needs of hungry children, families and seniors during this pandemic."
According to Harvesters, each dollar donated to the organization helps to provide three meals. The ONE Gas Foundation grant is expected to provide approximately 30,000 meals to those in need.
“We’re proud to support a program that is working to safely distribute food to vulnerable populations during these challenging times,” said Margaret Steele, community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. “Our mission is to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow, which also means giving back to the communities we serve.”
