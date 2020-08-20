Kansas is committed to keeping our roads safe this Labor Day holiday travel period
Message from KDOT: You drink. You drive. YOU LOSE.
TOPEKA – The Labor Day holiday is a time of celebration and marks the achievements of the labor movement and the unofficial end of summer. It’s traditionally celebrated with barbecues, outdoor recreation and road trips. But all too often, this travel brings tragedy for those involved in traffic crashes.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will be combining resources beginning Friday, Aug. 21, through Monday, Sept. 7, to detect and remove impaired drivers.
Impaired driving is not just alcohol; it is anything that impairs your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Impaired driving not only puts your life and the lives of others in danger, but the monetary costs of driving under the influence can have a devastating financial impact.
Those driving impaired can expect the average DUI costs to exceed $10,000 with legal fees, court fines and higher insurance rates, along with jail time, DUI classes, ignition interlock fees and license suspensions.
“Holidays are particularly challenging times on the road. As Labor Day approaches, I would like to remind everyone to look out for others as you travel,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Safety is everyone’s responsibility. We all have a role to play in making our roads as safe as possible.”
“Impaired driving crashes can lead to increased emergency room visits,” said Chris Bortz, KDOT Traffic Safety Program Manager. “We need to ensure everyone does their part to let our health care workers and first responders focus on those directly impacted by COVID. If you are impaired, text a sober friend, call a cab, use a ride share service, but don’t get behind the wheel.”
The safety campaign is funded by a federal grant administered by KDOT. The enforcement campaign runs concurrently with a media schedule reminding motorists to never drink and drive. KDOT wants all Kansans to make it home safely this holiday weekend. For more information about traveling safely this Labor Day holiday, please visit KTSRO.org.
