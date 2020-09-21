2021 Leadership Transformation Grants
Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is offering 2021 Leadership Transformation Grants to Kansas organizations who want to create change and make lasting progress.
“Every year, KLC provides grants to civically engaged organizations across Kansas to participate in our leadership programs. This is an important way we work to develop stronger, healthier, more prosperous communities throughout our state,” said Ed O’Malley, president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center.
In the six years KLC has provided Leadership Transformation Grants, the organization has given 257 grants, trained 8,000 people and invested $7 million in Kansas organizations and communities.
“The Leadership Transformation Grants allow participation in the KLC Path, a three-step sequence which teaches that leadership is an activity—not a position—and that anyone within an organization can exercise leadership effectively. These programs offer a framework by which organizations can share a common language and skills to approach their challenges,” said O’Malley.
KLC’s research partnership with Kansas State University found that leadership development at all levels of an organization leads to a more engaged workforce, with employees more committed, more hopeful for the future, and more satisfied with their job. It yields an adaptive mindset, collaborative problem-solving, and better listening and communication. And research by ORS Impact, funded by a third party, found a strong link between increasing leadership behaviors among employees, positive change to culture and greater progress on key challenges facing the organization.
Applications for Leadership Transformation Grants are being accepted September 21, 2020 through October 16, 2020. To learn more or apply, visit https://kansasleadershipcenter.org/grants/.
