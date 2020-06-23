Kansas NRCS Announces Funding to Assist Farmers Impacted from Floods Last Summer in Tuttle Creek Lake
SALINA, June 23, 2020–The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering a special Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) sign-up for farmers adjacent to Tuttle Creek Lake impacted by summer flooding in 2019.
Areas applicable to this project include privately held agricultural lands flooded due to excessive rainfall. This sign-up provides technical and financial assistance to help farmers with native grasses, terraces, and grassed waterways. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 17, 2020. Please contact your local Service Center for more information.
Most USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only. Producers wishing to conduct business with NRCS are required to call and schedule an appointment. Field work continues with appropriate social distancing and staff continue to work with producers by phone and online tools. More information and location of Service Centers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
