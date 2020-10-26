The Kansas Rural Communities Foundation/Delia Community PRIDE Fund is the grateful recipient of a $1,000 contribution from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Charitable Contribution Committee (PBPN CCC). The PBPN continually strives to build relationships with neighboring communities in which they live and do business. They feel they can achieve this goal by sponsoring community events and organizations. The PBPN has been a very important partner in helping the Delia Community PRIDE meet goals to improve the Delia community and make Delia a better place to live.
Delia Community PRIDE (DCP) will use the contribution to pay for internet service for the Delia Community Library and provide free WIFI for the city of Delia and the surrounding area. DCP’s fundraising events have been curtailed this year because of Covid-19. Due to our depleted cash balance, cancellation of our internet and WIFI service to save money had been discussed. Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s underwriting of this expense will allow us to continue to provide this service for the upcoming year when it is expected that we will return to a more normal fundraising schedule.
THANK YOU PRAIRIE BAND POTAWATOMI NATION!!
