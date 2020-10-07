Kansas Volunteer Commission seeking applicants for AmeriCorps Kansas
AmeriCorps Kansas engages more than 200 Kansans in service each year
TOPEKA – The Kansas Volunteer Commission is seeking organizations to apply for 2021-2022 AmeriCorps Kansas funding.
AmeriCorps Kansas assists programs to recruit, train and supervise AmeriCorps members, meeting critical community needs in the areas of disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, rural intermediaries, veterans and military families.
Grant applicants must design service activities for a team of members serving full- or part-time throughout the year or during the summer. Organizations interested in expanding existing services or in developing new, innovative programming are invited to apply.
When submitting an AmeriCorps grant application, the organization is requesting not only AmeriCorps members, but also the funding to support the necessary program development, management and training.
WHO CAN APPLY: The following entities are eligible to apply: public or private nonprofit organizations, including faith-based and other community organizations; school districts and institutions of higher education; government entities within states or territories (e.g., cities, counties); labor organizations; partnerships and consortia; and Native American Tribes. Applicants representing a combination of these groups, working together, are also eligible.
FUNDING TYPE: Federal funding from AmeriCorps is administered by the Kansas Volunteer Commission. These funds are available in the form of AmeriCorps Kansas program grants and follow a cost-reimbursement structure.
IMPORTANT DATES:
- Dec. 4, 2020: Initial grant application due.
- Jan.29, 2021: Final application due.
Successful applicants will be notified no later than May 2021, contingent on timely full-year appropriations. Programs will begin in August or September 2021.
More information about this funding opportunity is available at https://kanserve.org/Grants-and-Funding/Apply-for-AmeriCorps-State-Grant.
