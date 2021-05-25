WAMEGO, May 25 -- Kale Katt has resigned as the principal of Wamego High School. The resignation came out as an agenda item for a special USD 320 Board of Education meeting called for tonight.
That same agenda item, a personnel report, also listed the resignation of WHS counselor Jina Kugler. Both are effective the end of the school year.
If approved by the board, Travis Graber, the Wamego Middle School principal, will transfer to the high school to become the athletic director/assistant principal for 2021-2022.
