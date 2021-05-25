Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.