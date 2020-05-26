KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, over the Memorial Day weekend and did not use protective measures, such as social distancing and face masks.
Over the holiday weekend, large crowds were reported at the Lake of the Ozarks with no protective practices being followed.
“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, co-workers and family.”
While Lake of the Ozarks is not currently on the mandated travel list, KDHE urges those who traveled over the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Kansas.
A list of states on the mandated travel advisory is available at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
