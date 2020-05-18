KDOL announces processing of FPUC back payments
TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed that with the recently increased bank limits for payouts, KDOL successfully processed $99,828,060 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) overnight. FPUC is the additional $600 weekly payment added to an eligible
claimant’s weekly benefit amount that is available for weeks from March 29, 2020 to July 25, 2020. The more than $99 million represents not only the weekly payments due, but the vast majority of back payments that were remaining. Payments should hit bank accounts by Monday or Tuesday at the latest and debit cards could see the money as early as later today or Saturday.
KDOL has now paid out more than $331 million in FPUC payments. At this point, only about 2,000 claimants are still awaiting payout of back payments of FPUC. These are primarily individuals with inactive claims, which requires additional programming to pay out. The KDOL IT team is currently working to address the issues that kept their claims from processing and will ensure issuance of those
payments as soon as possible.
“This is great news for people who have been patiently awaiting their $600 back payments,” García said. “I am confident our IT staff will process the remaining 2,000 claimants back payments soon. These payments provide much needed relief for Kansans who are struggling to feed their families and pay their bills.”
For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
