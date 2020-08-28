KDOL Extends Call Center Hours
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) today announced that the agency will extend its call center hours for limited operations, including evenings and Saturdays. Weekday hours will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., beginning Monday, August 24. Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
“Extending our call center hours makes sense during this unprecedented pandemic,” said acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “The Department of Labor is making itself available to answer questions when it is convenient for claimants.
“Simply put, we are here to serve Kansans and this move does exactly that,” he added.
Claimants who call Monday through Friday between the hours of 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., will have a limited menu of services from which to choose.
The scope of services for these hours includes:
- General inquiries and frequently asked questions,
- Claim status updates,
- Technical issue assistance, and
- Weekly claim filings.
For more complex cases and questions, KDOL requests claimants continue to call the call center during standard business hours for the agency, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Since March 15, KDOL has paid out more than two million weekly claims totaling over $1.8 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
