KDOL Launches Employer Help Desk
Topeka – Today, the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced that the agency launched an Employer Help Desk to assist businesses with a variety of labor-related issues.
Dedicated operators will be available to assist employers during the hours of 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday. To reach the KDOL Employer Help Desk, call 888-396-3725. The Employer Help Desk will not be able to assist individual claimants. Individual claimants should continue to call the KDOL
Contact Center at 800-292-6333.
Operators will be able to assist Kansas employers with many general questions, including filing quarterly wage reports and unemployment tax returns, paying unemployment taxes, tax rates and how to handle fraudulent claims. Employers will also be able to submit applications for the Shared Work Compensation
Program.
Operators will also be able to assist in transferring employers to the correct KDOL division for additional help and guidance, if necessary.
“We have been working to make KDOL more responsive to the public at every level,” said Acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “We have made significant improvements to the systems that interact with claimants and now we are improving the business-related systems so that business managers and owners have a more positive experience with the agency.
“Now more than ever, during this pandemic, employers need information to make decisions more quickly and efficiently,” Wright said. “There are so many opportunities to provide input through this service and create a more collaborative environment to give guidance and support,” Wright said.
For more information on the Employer Help Desk, please go to www.dol.ks.gov/employers.
Since March 15, KDOL has paid out more than 3.4 million weekly claims totaling over $2.4 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
