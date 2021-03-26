KDOL Successfully Deploys American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
Topeka – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced today updates to the unemployment insurance programs under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP).
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which were originally set to expire on March 14, 2021, have now been extended in Kansas through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.
The first week for which these extensions may be paid is the week ending March 20, 2021. Claimants must continue to file their weekly claims in order to receive benefits.
The relevant programs and changes include:
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- The program will be extended through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.
- Will provide up to an additional 29 weeks of an individual’s calculated weekly benefit amount.
- These additional 29 weeks of PEUC benefits may only be paid with respect to weeks of unemployment ending after March 14, 2021. The last payable week of PEUC in Kansas is the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.
- Eligible claimants should continue to file weekly claims for the PEUC program as directed.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- The program will be extended through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.
- Will provide up to an additional 29 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 79 weeks.
- These additional 29 weeks of PUA benefits may only be paid with respect to weeks of unemployment ending after March 14, 2021. The last payable week of PUA in Kansas is the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.
- Claimants filing for PUA with no previous PEUC claim should continue to file their claims each week for the PUA program as directed.
- Claimants currently filing for PUA with a previous PEUC claim must reopen their existing PEUC claim to determine eligibility for the additional PEUC benefits available. At this time, claimants need to speak to a Contact Center agent at 800-292-6333 for manual processing.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
- Extends the FPUC benefit of $300 per week through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.
- A claimant must be eligible to receive at least one dollar ($1) of underlying unemployment benefits (e.g. regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), PUA, PEUC, etc.) to receive FPUC.
- If a claimant continues to file their claim each week for the unemployment benefit they are receiving and continue to be eligible, FPUC will automatically be added to their weekly benefits.
Since March 15, 2020 KDOL has paid out over 4.2 million weekly claims totaling over $2.8 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
