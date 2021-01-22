KDOL Updates Information on Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
Topeka – As part of the unemployment extension provisions contained in H.R. 133, the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020 (Continued Assistance Act), the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) has received guidance from the United States Department of Labor (USDOL) concerning the administration and implementation of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. The program will begin paying out today.
The Continued Assistance Act reauthorizes the FPUC program with a $300 per week additional benefit for claimants who are eligible for at least $1 of their unemployment compensation benefit amount. This reauthorized benefit supplement is provided for weeks of unemployment starting with the week ending Jan. 2, 2021. The last payable week for FPUC is the week ending March 13, 2021.
Claimants who meet the eligibility requirements will receive the $300 benefit without having to take any additional action. Claimants need to continue filing their weekly claims for the unemployment benefit they are currently receiving.
The original FPUC program provided eligible claimants with an additional $600 weekly benefit under the CARES Act, which ended on July 31, 2020. Claimants who qualify will receive the $300 benefit for the week starting Jan. 2, 2021. The new Continued Assistance Act version of FPUC is not retroactive. FPUC payments are not eligible for any weeks from July 31, 2020 through the weeks ending on or before Dec. 26, 2020.
Since March 15, 2020 KDOL has paid out over 3.9 million weekly claims totaling over $2.6 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
