Keep Your Family Safe With These Carbon Monoxide Tips
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Nov. 24, 2020 – November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month and Kansas Gas Service is sharing information to help avoid carbon monoxide exposure.
What is Carbon Monoxide?
Carbon monoxide, sometimes called “CO,” is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas created by the incomplete or improper burning of fuel and can occur any time of year. Overexposure can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can result in illness or even death
How can you reduce the probability of carbon monoxide exposure?
- Install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector, available at most retail and hardware stores.
- Pay attention to the color of the flame on your natural gas appliances – a yellow flame instead of a blue flame is a potential warning sign that the appliance is not operating or venting properly. If you see a yellow flame, turn off your burner and call Kansas Gas Service.
- Never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater to heat your home.
- Check for proper ventilation of your appliances and chimney flues.
Maintenance is key! Clean or replace your furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect your heating equipment and natural gas appliances annually.
What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure?
- Flu-like symptoms
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Ringing in the ears
- Fatigue
- Vomiting
If you experience the symptoms mentioned above or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, immediately leave the house or building, then call 911 to request medical assistance.
Visit KansasGasService.com/carbonmonoxide or connect with Kansas Gas Service on Facebook or Twitter for more resources, information and tips.
About Kansas Gas Service Kansas Gas Service delivers safe, clean and reliable natural gas to more than 639,000 customers in 360 communities in Kansas. We are the largest natural gas distributor in the state, in terms of
customers. We are a division of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS), a stand-alone, 100 percent regulated, publicly traded natural gas utility that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OGS.” ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index, and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
