Topeka, April 23 – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced two pieces of good news from the Kansas Department of Labor at her daily press briefing this afternoon.
Prior to that announcement, however, she gave an update on the current COVID-19 caseload, which showed an increase of 271 from yesterday, or a total of 2,482 across the state. Positive cases are now in 74 of the 105 counties, and 112 Kansans have died.
The good news Kelly had concerned the long-awaited $600 weekly unemployment benefit and a workman's compensation initiative aimed at emergency and health workers.
“The first piece of good news is the Federal Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $600 weekly benefit for unemployment insurance claimants, went live starting today,” she said. “That is part of the federal CARES act, which expands unemployment benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
“A processing issue which has delayed implementation of the $600 weekly benefit has been resolved and the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) will be processing $3.4 million in benefits today.”
Kelly also announced a workman's compensation measure.
“In order to help Kansans who put their health and lives on the line in the COVID-19 pandemic, I have directed the KDOL to evaluate all its processes and procedures in handling workman's compensation claims filed by law enforcement, firefighters, emergency services providers and health care workers that are reasonably related to the pandemic,” she said. “KDOL will draft and and submit a temporary regulation and develop potential legislation designed to create workman's compensation coverage for first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 in assisting with the state's response to the pandemic.”
Kelly said this will “create a presumption that first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19, contracted the disease arising out of, and in the course of, their employment.”
Thank You
Kelly also took the opportunity to thank the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) and the Kansas National Guard for their service.
“You rarely hear about the Department of Emergency Management,” she said. “They are a small, but very experienced team of professionals that respond to emergencies across the state, whatever that emergency might be.”
The governor said KDEM activated the Emergency Operations Center on March 12, and since then has coordinated a variety of responses across the state including purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment to medical facilities and first responders, expanding testing, and supporting food distribution.
“To help meet the growing need (for food), KDEM has purchased and transported 18,000 prepared food packets to local food banks state-wide,” Kelly said. “They are also working to find new meal sources to meet the very heavy increased demand. Additionally, KDEM is coordinating with the Kansas Department of Children and Families, along with community partners, to distribute food to Kansans as part of the Kansas Household Distribution Program.
“To help with all this, they rely on members of the Kansas National Guard,” she continued.
Kelly noted Guard members were working in Harvesters warehouses in Topeka and Kansas City, helping support medical professionals at Lansing Correctional facility, and assisting health departments with COVID-19 testing.
“The Guard is one of the many resources available that we can use to support our counties as needed,” she said. “They are a unique component with both a state and federal mission. The Kansas National Guard Seal states, 'Always Ready, Always There',” Kelly said. “Kansas is proud and grateful to know, they were ready, and they were there for us. We thank them all for their service.
Protest Response
Kelly also had a brief response to a question concerning the name-calling at today's protest outside the capitol building.
“One of the things many people don't know, I used to work with adolescents,” she said. “There is no name in the book I haven't been called at some time in my life.”
She went on to add that her message has been pretty consistent.
“I understand the frustration,” she said. “I really and truly do. I'm as frustrated with this. And I wish I could snap my fingers and it's all over with. But I can't do that. We have to pay attention to science and the reality on the ground and reopen as health indicators allow.
“I spent the entire week working with industries across the state,” she continued. “I was on the phone today with the hospitality industry, all the Chambers, small business folks. Really talking with all of them in preparation to lifting the stay-at-home order on May 3. As I have said before, we may not be able to do that, but it's our intent to do that. We're working with all different sectors across state. It't can't come soon enough, but we can't rush it.”
