Topeka, April 3 -- The Kansas Army National Guard will not be mobilized by the Department of Homeland Security, according to a email sent today by Jane Welch, Director of Public Affairs, Adjutant General's Department.
Welch said many individuals are receiving the letter shown in the graphic through various social media platforms. It falsely claims the Department of Homeland Security will mobilize the National Guard to enforce a national quarantine.
"The Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the graphic," she said. "Additionally, there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine."
Kansans may see National Guard men and women working in their communities.
"There are 72 Guardsmen on State Active Duty status currently supporting the COVID-19 response conducting warehouse operations, commodity distribution, planning, access control, mail room support, and manning the State Emergency Operations Center with inter-agency partners," she said.
"Members of the Kansas National Guard live, work and raise families in the communities they serve," she continued. "It truly is neighbors helping neighbors."
Welch said the Guard is trying to squelch the rumors.
"We have created the hashtag #KSRumorWatch," she said. "If people have questions about whether something is legitimate or not they can reach out to us there and we will get an answer via official channels for them. We are also using #SpreadFactsNotFear and #StoptheRumors"
