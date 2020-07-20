July 20, 2020 -- The Kansas State Board of Education today announced it would meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The sole purpose of the meeting is to discuss and act on Governor Laura Kelly's Executive Order 20-58, which pushes back school starting and associated activities until at least after Labor Day (Sept. 7).
According to the agenda, "anyone wishing to submit public comments to the Kansas State Board of Education regarding proposed Executive Order 20-58 may click here ( https://www.ksde.org/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=x8k7p6sdruc%3d&portalid=0). Written comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Please be advised that comments which include profanity or personal attacks, or comments not germane to the topic will be removed and not included in the record."
The meeting will be conducted by video conference. The public may listen to and observe the meeting through media livestreaming at: https://www.ksde.org/Board/Kansas-State-Board-of-Education/Streaming-Media Interpreter (ASL) services will be provided
