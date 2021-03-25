The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has announced the spring state tournaments and festivals for athletic and non-athletic events.
Athletic Events
The biggest change for area schools will be the state track meet. Kansas is known nationwide for its state championship track meet which traditionally marks the end of the KSHSAA competition year.
With the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments had to be made to mitigate risk at the event.
This year, all classes will still compete at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. However, working with Wichita State University, the plan ultimately led to adding one day which allows for two classes to compete each day in one day track meets.
Other spring sports won't see modifications to traditional playing dates, seeding format and qualifiers.
Spectator attendance for all state events and lead up events will be announced at a later date.
State Track and Field Meet Schedule
Thursday, May 27 – Classes 5A and 6A
Friday, May 28 – Classes 3A and 4A
Saturday, May 29 – Classes 1A and 2A
Non-Athletic Events
Non sporting activities will see a big change. Those participants will also have their chances to compete, but it will be virtually.
State music will be asynchronously uploaded beginning March 22.
State speech and drama festivals and champs will be May 1 with all classes conducted synchronously.
