KTWU To Broadcast Kansas Student Lessons Beginning Monday, April 20
KTWU, local public television, will begin broadcasting educational lessons for Kansas’ students across the state beginning Monday, April 20.
These supplemental lessons are created from a new partnership, Continuous Learning Kansas Public Broadcasting Alliance, to give students of all ages another avenue for learning, particularly available for those without internet access. The alliance has been formed among the Kansas State Department of Education, the Continuous Learning Task Force and the Kansas Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).
KTWU, broadcasting on channel 11.1, will present these half hour programs weekly: for Elementary School students airing on Mondays at 3 p.m.; for Middle School students airing on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and for High School students airing on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Weekly shows will then be repeated on Saturdays on KTWU ENHANCE, channel 11.3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon with programs for Elementary School students airing at 10:30 a.m., programs for Middle School students airing at 11:00 a.m., and programs for High School students airing at 11:30 p.m.
Through the cooperation of all of the public television stations in Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri, state-wide availability of these lessons will be provided.
The Continuous Learning Task Force was created to offer guidance after Gov. Laura Kelly closed school buildings for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This PBS alliance is the perfect partnership to reach every learner in Kansas – from our most rural communities to our most populated neighborhood – easily and effectively,” said Dyane Smokorowski, one of the three chairs of the Continuous Learning Task Force. “For the first time in Kansas history, teachers will be able to reach all learners through broadcasting and online access while bringing them inspiration, creativity and fun – all centered around current classroom content.”
“Education and information are the hallmarks of public media,” said Eugene Williams, executive director and general manager of KTWU, public television in Topeka. “Public media in Kansas is interested in developing this alliance with KSDE to assist the state in educating its citizens during this time of crisis and uncertainty.”
The supplemental education content will be geared toward all grade levels and will be taught by Kansas teachers from across the state. The content will be shared through PBS stations.
“This is another opportunity for us to go beyond the conventional television program and to show how our outreach efforts can impact the communities in which we live in a positive way,” Williams said. “We are happy to put our expertise, skill and talent to work with the alliance to assist Kansas residents.”
Now in our 55th year, KTWU broadcasts local public television in eastern Kansas and portions of Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma to an available audience of over one million viewers. KTWU was the first public television station in the state of Kansas. For more information on KTWU, visit ktwu.org.
