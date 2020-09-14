Lifeline connects low-income Kansans to vital services
Topeka – Phone and internet services are vital for online learning, applying for jobs, accessing healthcare, and calling for help in an emergency. The Lifeline program offers discounts to help eligible low-income and unemployed Kansans connect to those services. More than 10 million Americans, including 35,000 in Kansas, are currently enrolled in the program.
As part of National Lifeline Awareness Week, September 14-18, the Kansas Corporation Commission wants to make Kansans aware of this valuable resource. Depending on the services provided and your provider, residents may be eligible to receive up to $17.02 in monthly federal and state discounts. Subscribers living on tribal lands qualify for additional discounts.
This year, a new National Verifier program helps speed up the approval process for applicants enrolled in assistance programs by quickly confirming Lifeline eligibility. Residents enrolled in any of the following assistance programs may be eligible for the Lifeline program: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA), Veterans Pension & Survivors Pension Benefit, Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribally Administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Head Start Tribal Programs (only those meeting its income qualifying standard), and the Food Distribution Program on Tribal Lands.
Those at 135% of the federal poverty level also qualify with income documentation. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement of three months of income documentation was waived until November 30, 2020 to allow recently unemployed individuals to apply for the program by submitting an official document, including notice of unemployment benefits to confirm their income-based eligibility.
More information about Lifeline eligibility, participating providers and the enrollment process is available on the KCC’s website at: https://kcc.ks.gov/telecommunications/lifeline.
