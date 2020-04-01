Local Enforcement Procedures for Governor’s Stay Home Order
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 1, 2020) There are currently five (5) positive cases of coronavirus in Riley County, with ten (10) tests pending and 20-30 people who are being monitored by the Riley County Health Department (RCHD).
Officers from the Riley County Police Department are working with health department staff to assist in contact tracing and enforcement of the Governor’s Stay Home Order 20-16.
“The number of positive cases in Riley County will continue to rise and we appreciate the help from RCPD officers to complete contact tracing and notification,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Letting people know when to self-quarantine is important, but every person who makes the choice to stay home helps stop the spread. Everyone in the community needs to take action immediately and stay home unless going out for essential needs.”
Local enforcement of the Governor’s Stay Home Order No. EO20-16 is being managed by the Unified Command and carried out by Riley County Police Officers. If complaints are received about a local business that does not qualify under the Kansas Essential Functions Framework and should be closed to the public, an officer will deliver a notice for the business to close within 24 hours.
Officers will log each notification and follow up to ensure compliance.
To submit a complaint, please email rileycountycovid19@gmail.com or leave a message on the Q&A Hotline at 785-587-4526.
The State of Kansas has established guidelines for determining which businesses provide functions considered "essential". This determination is based upon the Kansas Essential Functions Framework (KEFF). For the safety of employees and the public, it is critical that as many individuals as possible remain at home.
Business owners who wish to apply for an exemption should contact the Governor’s Office by filling out the request form at https://governor.kansas.gov/KEFF.
No prior approval is required for individuals or entities to perform essential functions listed in the KEFF. Individuals or entities who are uncertain whether they perform functions exempted from the prohibitions of this order may fill out the online form or email KEFF@ks.gov to determine whether their functions are deemed essential.
No paperwork is required for essential workers to report to work.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, should call a medical professional immediately. A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.
The Q&A hotline at 785-587-4526 will remain active for voicemail only. Please email general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County to rileycountycovid19@gmail.com.
Please refer to the Kansas Essential Function Framework (KEFF) for information and guidance about what businesses remain open to the public. That information is available online at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff/.
The Riley County Health Department will continue to hold live updates at 4:15 p.m. daily on Facebook, except for Sundays.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth
