Staying close to home during the last year has increased interest in outdoor family activities, including gardening. On Saturday morning, June 26, six local couples will be sharing their beautiful home landscapes during the 32nd annual Manhattan Garden Tour.
Trains, Turtles and Traditions was chosen as this year’s tour theme. Two of the gardens have train features, one has resident box turtles and many of the homeowners have long family traditions of growing their own vegetables, fruits and flowers.
In addition to the six home gardens, the tour includes the Kansas State University Gardens. All locations will be staffed by the homeowners and Master Gardeners from 8 a.m. to noon. The recently installed kaleidoscope at the K-State Gardens was purchased with proceeds from previous tours. Tickets are not required for this year’s event, but a $10 donation is suggested.
The gardens vary in size and plant selection, offering lots of ideas for new and experienced gardeners.
Because the tour is later in June, many of the gardens will showcase daylilies as well as a variety of annuals and perennials.
Tour locations include: Dave and Sonya Baker, 2626 Sumac Drive; Laura and Don Hall, 3115 Harahey Ridge; Tom Phillips and Dr. Debra Doubek, 1530 Barrington Drive; Ann and Dave Redmon, 2232 Cedar Acres; Sarah and Michael Wesch, 204 Delaware Avenue; Judy and Pate Willingham, 324 Fordham Road; and the K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Avenue.
Maps will be available at all locations. For more information, go to riley.k-state.edu/events.
The K-State Research and Extension Master Gardener Program provides horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer as Master Gardeners in their communities.
