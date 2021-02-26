02-26-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: Eight new positive COVID cases and close to 8,500 vaccinated in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 26, 2021) Riley County has identified eight new positive coronavirus cases and 12 additional recoveries since the last report on February 24, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one positive patient. There are no positive patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Starting March 1, Health Order No. 20 will go into effect. Health Order 20 rescinds all parts of Order 19 EXCEPT: masks and face coverings must still be worn in any public space in Riley County. Individuals are also strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing and follow health and safety guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The EOC Command Staff will review the mask ordinance in a month. In the meantime, Riley County residents are encouraged to be vaccinated, social distance when possible, and practice good handwashing.
Vaccination Updates:
This week, the Health Department is continuing to vaccinate those 65 and older and administer “boosters”, second doses, to individuals who were vaccinated between December 22 and February 4.
The Health Department plans to complete phase 2 this week and move onto Phase 3 next week. Phase 3 includes those 18 to 64 with severe health conditions. If you fall into Phase 3 and registered with the county, we will contact you by phone, text, and email when it is your turn. You will receive at least 24 hours notice.
Vaccine Operations:
- Fully vaccinated: 3,202
- Received first vaccine: 5,392
Earlier this week, Riley County reallocated 400 doses from its supply to neighboring Pottawatomie County to assist in their efforts to vaccinate those 65 and older. Along with Riley and Geary County, Pottawatomie County is part of the Kansas Health Department’s Wildcat Region.
Testing Update
Riley County Health Department, in partnership with RadxUP, will be holding mobile testing events from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, March 1 at Vineyard Church in Manhattan and in Leonardville on Wednesday, March 3. The event in Leonardville will also be administering vaccines to Riley County residents who fall within Phase 1-3.
Riley County Statistics for February 26:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6185
- Total active: 117
- Total recovered: 6035
- Total deaths: 33
The next written update will be published on Monday, March 1. As we transition to more of a concentration on vaccine clinics, we will scale back the number of press releases from three times a week to twice. We will also suspend weekly Facebook live video updates.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
