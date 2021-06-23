(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 23, 2021) Riley County has identified 39 new positive Coronavirus cases and 32 additional recoveries since the last report on June 16, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of June 13th was 7.4%. That translates to 36 of the 486 tests performed coming back positive.
Six COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Two of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
In Riley County, there has been a total of 21 positive cases from variants of concern. Ten of the cases are from the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, 10 cases from the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant, and I from the B.1.429 (Epsilon).
Six of the individuals who tested positive for a variant of concern have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirements for a vaccine breakthrough case.
A breakthrough case is defined as “the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person ≥14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.”
In response to breakthrough cases, the CDC is leading multiple studies to identify possible patterns or trends. They are looking at patients’ characteristics such as age and underlying medical conditions, the specific vaccine received and whether a variant caused the infection.
“It’s important to note, vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. That is because no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccines remain the most important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” says Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs.
According to the CDC, there is evidence getting a COVID-19 vaccine may make symptoms less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick. Furthermore, current data suggests COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most SARS-CoV-2 variants, while natural immunity may not.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
- Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 21,677
- Received dose 1 of 2: 590
Vaccines are being offered at the Riley County Health Department. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Riley County Statistics for June 23:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,682
- Total active: 47
- Total recovered: 6,592
- Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 24 (June 13 - June 19) 7.4%
- 36 positive cases
- 486 total tests
Week 23 (June 6 - June 12) 6.9%
- 33 positive cases
- 477 total tests
Two-week average: 7.17%
- 69 positive
- 963 total tests
Testing
If individuals are traveling out of the state or country, they can contact the RCHD to get a PCR saliva test kit to take before they travel. Most overseas travel requires a negative test result within 72 hours of flying.
The Riley County Health Department provides rapid testing for symptomatic individuals and saliva-based testing for anyone. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, June 30.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
