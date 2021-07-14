(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 14, 2021) An unvaccinated 86-year old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8, 2021, and passed away on July 10, 2021. Her passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 45.
Riley County has identified 102 new positive Coronavirus cases and 31 additional recoveries since the last report on July 7, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of July 4th was 8.8%. That translates to 78 of the 888 tests performed coming back positive.
Seven COVID-positive patients, all unvaccinated, are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 40 positive cases from variants of concern. Twenty-six of the cases are from the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, 11 cases from the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant, two from P1 (Gamma) and one from the B.1.429 (Epsilon) variant.
“This week, we, unfortunately, saw the death of another unvaccinated individual. We also had a significant increase in the number of positive cases. This new data underscores the importance of getting vaccinated. All of the individuals currently hospitalized in Riley County are unvaccinated. Nationally more than 99% of those who have died from COVID were also unvaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 21,875
Received dose 1 of 2: 406
Vaccines are being offered at the Riley County Health Department. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Vaccines for those 12 and older are also being offered at USD 383’s central registration event at Manhattan High School on July 30th from 9 am to 2 pm.
Riley County Statistics for July 14:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,828
Total active: 114
Total recovered: 6,828
Total deaths: 45
Total variant cases: 40
POSITIVE RATE
Week 27 ( July 4 - July 10) 8.8 %
78 positive tests
888 total tests
Week 26 (June 27- July 3) 6.7%
36 positive tests
535 total tests
Two-week average: 8.1%
114 positive
1,423 total tests
Testing
If individuals are traveling out of the state or country, they can contact the RCHD to get a PCR saliva test kit to take before they travel. Most overseas travel requires a negative test result within 72 hours of flying.
The Riley County Health Department provides rapid testing for symptomatic individuals and saliva-based testing for anyone. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, July 21.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
