(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 11, 2021) Riley County has identified 18 new positive Coronavirus cases and 8 additional recoveries since the last report on August 9, 2021.
In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 100 positive cases from variants of concern.
Nine COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Some Riley County residents in need of care due to COVID-19 have had to be transferred to hospitals throughout the MidWest as area hospitals are at capacity.
“Cases in the county continue to average more than one hundred per week. Due to the high number of COVID-positive patients needing hospitalization, Ascension Via Christi has had to transfer patients out of the area and even out of state for care. Those who are not vaccinated should make an appointment as soon as possible to get the vaccine,” pointed out Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “We are also encouraging individuals to follow The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance which recommends all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing high levels of transmission, which would include Riley County.”
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 22,083
Received dose 1 of 2: 592
This weekend there will be two vaccine clinics. On Saturday, August 14th, Manhattan Town Center will host a clinic from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. RCHD will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone 12 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Those who participate and receive a dose of the vaccine will receive a $15 gift card for a store of their choice at the mall.
On Sunday, August 15th, Little Apple Brewing Company (1110 Westloop Place, Manhattan) will have a clinic from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm. $50 gift cards will be distributed to those who get vaccinated at the event.
Vaccines are also being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Testing
Testing is now being offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side from 10-4. Rapid and saliva testing is available for free. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.
Testing at the Manhattan Regional Airport is no longer being offered due to new guidance from the Transportation Security Administration and General Services Administration.
Riley County Statistics for August 11:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 7,231
Total active: 130
Total recovered: 7,049
Total deaths: 52
Total variant cases: 100
POSITIVE RATE
Week 31 (August 1 - August 7) 7.1 %
105 positive
1485 positive tests
Week 30 (July 25 - July 31) 7.2%
107 positive
1483 total tests
Two-week average: 7.14%
212 positive
2968 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, August 18th.
For the most up-to-date COVID statistics, please visit: https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com Data is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
