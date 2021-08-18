(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 18, 2021) An unvaccinated 60-year-old female has passed away from COVID-19. The Riley County Resident tested positive on July 8th and passed away on July 30th at The University of Kansas St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.
Her death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 53.
Riley County has identified 85 new positive Coronavirus cases and 81 additional recoveries since the last report on August 11, 2021.
In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 107 positive cases from variants of concern.
Eight COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilators.
The Health Department continues to encourage individuals to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance which recommends all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing high levels of transmission, including Riley County.
Riley County Statistics for August 18:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 7,316
Total active: 126
Total recovered: 7,137
Total deaths: 53
Total variant cases: 107
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 22,201
Received dose 1 of 2: 573
Third doses are now available for individuals who have received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and have a serious health condition. These health conditions include:
Active treatment for a solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
Receipt of solid organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
Receipt of stem cell transplant within the past 2 years
HIV infection
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
Treatment with high dose steroids or immunosuppressive drugs
Pending Food and Drug Administration’s approval and Center for Disease and Control Prevention’s recommendation, third doses may be offered to everyone in late September. We ask the community to refrain from calling the Health Department and continue to monitor the website for the latest information.
There are several upcoming vaccine clinics in the area.
Friday, August 20th
- Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Flint Hills Community Clinic, 401 Houston Street Suite C, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- The first 10 patients will a $50 gift card to HyVee, all others will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card.
Friday, August 20th
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer (12 and older are welcome)
- Where: Riley County Health Department, 2030 Tecumseh Road, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, August 22nd
- Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
- Where: First Congregational Church, 700 Poyntz Way, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
- Please signup at uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006
- $100 gift card while supplies last for those who get vaccinated at the event.
Tuesday, August 25th
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer (12 and older are welcome)
- Where: Mt Zion Church, 916 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vaccines are also being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Testing
Rapid and saliva testing is available for free. Testing is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side from 10-4. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-6400 for more information.
POSITIVE RATE
Week 32 (August 8 - August 14) 6.3%
85 positive
1354 total tests
Week 31 (August 1 - August 7) 6.4 %
103 positive
1615 positive tests
Two-week average: 6.33%
188 positive
2969 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, August 25th.
For the most up-to-date COVID statistics, please visit: https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com Data is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.