4-13-20 Riley County Coronavirus Response Update
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 13, 2020) One new positive case was identified in Riley County today. The individual is currently in isolation at home. The Riley County Health Department is conducting contact tracing for the patient and any additional, pertinent details will be shared when they are available.
The number of positive cases in Kansas is still increasing, rising today to a total of 1,376 with 309 hospitalizations in the state. Source: Kansas Department of Health and Environment
“The community is making great efforts to follow the CDC guidelines and we need to stay the course,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I am so proud of your hard work and if we keep it up, we will continue to slow the spread.”
Riley County Statistics for Monday, April 13, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 21
*Total Recovered: 7
Total Hospitalized: 0
Pending test results: 6
Negative test results: 155
*Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
