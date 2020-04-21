4-21-20 Update: 31 Cases in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 21, 2020) There are two new positive cases in Riley County today, bringing the total to 31, with 18 active cases and 13 recovered. The first new patient is a 54 year-old male and the second is a 57 year-old female. Both patients have had recent contact with another known case in the community. They are each recovering at home.
One previously identified patient has been admitted to Ascension Via Christi Hospital with severe lower respiratory symptoms. This patient is the only Riley County resident who is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, although the hospital is treating several residents from other counties.
In Kansas, there are 2,025 positives, with 419 people in the hospital and 107 deaths statewide.
“Our best advice is still to stay home and stay safe,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This fight is far from over. We’ve seen how quickly the situation has escalated in other communities and everyone’s effort is needed to slow the spread in Riley County. If you do have to go out for essentials, remember to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and wear a cloth mask.”
The partnership between RCHD and Westview Community Church for cloth mask donation and distribution continues to provide support for the community. Yesterday, the church received 265 mask donations and distributed 99. Each recipient is limited to three masks per family and additional supplies are needed to keep up with demand.
“It’s a blessing to help ensure that people have the protection they need and also to see so many others voluntarily adhering to the mask recommendations for the safety of those around them. We just want to encourage the Manhattan area to keep up the good work,” said Lenay Marteney, Creative Arts Director for Westview Community Church.
People can visit the church, located at 615 Gillespie Drive in Manhattan on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon to donate or to pick up masks.
“Each time our supply has gotten low - we’ve seen the community step up and respond. We’ve even seen some folks make and donate multiple times,” said Marteney.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, April 21, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 31
- *Total Recovered: 13
- Total Hospitalized: 1
- Pending test results: 12
- Negative test results: 217
