4-22-20 Update: 34 Cases in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 22, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has been notified of three (3) new positive cases in the community, which brings the local total to 34. All of the new patients are males, ages 39, 54, and 62 and are recovering in isolation at their homes.
Totals in neighboring counties remain the same, with ten (10) confirmed cases in Geary County, and six (6) in Pottawatomie County.
In Kansas, there are 2,211 positives, with 432 people in the hospital and 110 deaths. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Riley County and one (1) Riley County resident remains hospitalized.
"We have a new location for test swabbing," Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs announced. "We also will be receiving additional swabs from the state and will follow the new guidelines from the KDHE."
The location of the Riley County Swabbing Station has been moved to RCHD parking lot. A written referral from your health care provider is still required. Anyone who is referred for COVID-19 testing at the swabbing station will be tested at no cost to the patient.
KDHE has broadened the testing criteria for COVID-19 in an effort to better understand the impacts of COVID-19 in Kansas. An evaluation and referral from a medical professional is still required to determine if testing is needed.
Any Riley County resident who has at least two of the symptoms below, should contact the Riley County Health Department Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400 to receive guidance and further instructions:
- fever of 100.4 or higher
- chills
- stiff joints and/or muscle ache
- fatigue
- headache
- sore throat
- cough or shortness of breath
- loss of taste
- diarrhea (that does not have another cause)
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, April 22, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 34
- Total Recovered: 13
- Total RL Residents Hospitalized: 1
- Pending test results: 11
- Negative test results: 224
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
