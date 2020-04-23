4-23-20 Daily Update: 37 Positive, 24 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 23, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has been notified of three (3) new positive cases in the community, which brings the local total number to 37. There are 24 active patients and 13 who have recovered. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Riley County.
As of this morning, Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has three (3) COVID-19 confirmed positive patients, and three (3) patients considered Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) for a total of six (6) in their care. One of those patients is a Riley County resident.
All three of the new patients are female, ages 19, 47, and 57 and are recovering in isolation in their homes. Two of the new patients are known to have been in contact with another positive patient, and contact tracing investigation is still in process for the third person.
There has been one new positive case in Pottawatomie County, for a total of seven (7) positives, and no new positives in Geary County. Geary County’s total remains at nine (9) confirmed cases*.
The Kansas total saw a significant increase in cases today and there are now 2,482 positives statewide. This represents an increase of 271 since yesterday. There are 442 people in the hospital and 112 deaths in Kansas; those numbers have increased only slightly.
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, April 23, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 37
- Total Active: 24
- *Total Recovered: 13
- Total RL Residents Hospitalized: 1
- Pending test results: 17
- Negative test results: 243
*KDHE is reporting 10 positives for Geary, but one of those patients was counted twice.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
