Back Country Horsemen of Kansas (BCHKS) will be honoring the history of the Santa Fe Trail bycelebrating its 200th anniversary with a free trail ride from Bushong to Allegawaho Memorial Heritage Park near Council Grove, Kansas, on Saturday, Sept. 18.
In 1821, the Santa Fe Trail was opened as a commercial route between Missouri and New Mexico by William Becknell and his party of five traders. The famous “Commerce of the Prairies” developed and grew until the railroad reached Santa Fe in 1880. The Trail was a route of conquest during the war with Mexico, 1846-1848, was the scene of significant Civil War actions, 1861-1865, and was in the middle of the Indian Wars of the 1860s and 1870s. It provided a path for the settlement and change of the territory of the Louisiana Purchase. Considered the most important commercial route across the Great Plains during the 19th Century, the Trail brought together a diverse mix of cultural groups. The Santa Fe Trail 200th is a commemoration of a living part of the American experience connecting people in commerce, conflict and culture.
The BCHKS commemorative trail ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Bushong Trail Head on the Flint Hills Trail (from US 56, go one mile south on Road F). There will be a free biscuit and gravy breakfast at 8 a.m., a shuttle service from 8-9 a.m. to relocate trailers and even a clean-up crew to follow afterward to insure we “leave no trace.”
The ride will be 11 miles from the Bushong trail head (the actual Santa Fe Trail follows Hwy 56 just a bit north) to So. 525 Road at which point riders will leave the Flint Hills Trail and ride 1/4 mile north on Road 525 to the Allegawaho Memorial Heritage Park where their trailers will be parked. This 168 acre Heritage Park was dedicated by the Kaw Nation on April 20, 2002, and includes a Monument and one of the three Kaw villages that were occupied from the 1840s to 1872.
The average ride time for this stretch of the trail is approximately 3 hours. The trail is part of the Flint Hills Trail State Park and has a wide, flat surface. You’ll cross bridges that span clear, pristine streams and travel through rolling prairies.
All participants must pre-register by going to the Back Country Horsemen of America Kansas Chapter FaceBook page and click on “Events”. The ride is limited to 50 participants. Questions can be directed to dgskinner85@gmail.com. There is no charge for the ride or breakfast but free will donations will be accepted.
