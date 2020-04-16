Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.