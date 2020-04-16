Cases in Pottawatomie County: Five (5), all recovered/recovering
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) daily update to the Commission (If you would like clarification on acronyms or abbreviations, please contact pio@pottcounty.org):
- · Health Department (more information on the Governor’s Executive Orders may be found at https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/)
- o Updated attendees on the KDHE numbers
- o Governor extended the Stay-At-Home EO through May 3, 2020
- o Revised Guidance provided for EO 20-16 – Arts & Craft stores are considered “not essential” unless products are being used in an essential activity (such as masks). Clothing and/or footwear stores are non-essential unless they sell clothing for essential functions (uniforms, scrubs, etc); and pet locations and veterinary offices are acceptable for veterinary care or supplies, but grooming services are not essential. Non-essential outdoor activities includes garage sales and festivals; Joy riding and cruising are discouraged unless occupants reside in same residence. Parades of any sort need to be closely monitored (more clarification is requested).
- o New EO 20-23 – Adult Care Home order
- o KDHE Lab accuracy of tests false negatives – accurate down to the smallest particle- variables (collection, transport, etc.)
- o Health Department (HD) clinics – Family Planning cancelled, staggering immunization appointments one person/adult in HD.
- · Emergency Management
- o Medical update with Adult Care Home/Long Term Care facilities – need PPE
- o City official update – no concerns or issues brought up.
- · Law Enforcement-
- o Made aware of a potential gathering planned for tomorrow night at one of the County lakes. They are taking steps to communicate the details of the Governor’s stay-at-home order and the consequences for not complying.
General Information:-
USDA Implements Immediate Measures to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19; additional information may be found at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_RD_SA_COVID19_CUMULATIVEUpdate04152020.pdf
At today’s press conference, Governor Kelly announced a new process for applicants filing for unemployment. The new procedure will have applicants submit their requests based on the first letter of their last name. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/KansasDOL/posts/2975316305861070.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may elect to receive notice of life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts.
If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358.
