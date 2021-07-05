(POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS – July 1, 2021) Pottawatomie County Coronavirus cases are on the rise along with other counties in the Wildcat Region (Geary and Riley). As of today, Pottawatomie County has 13 active cases of Coronavirus which is less than numbers a week ago of 24 active cases (6-23-2021).
Since the tracking of variant(s) in Kansas in 2021, 11 positive cases from variants of concern have been reported, 5 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and 6 cases of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant.
These variants are of concern and more prevalent throughout the United States. However, many cases are not related to the variant.
CDC’s definition of variant of concern is that they are being closely monitored and characterized by federal agencies. The Delta variant common symptom are headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.
Leslie Campbell, Pottawatomie County Health Department Director states, “The best way to protect yourself and your family from Covid and the variants are:
- Get Vaccinated!
- Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask indoors,
- Maintain 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds,
- Wash your hands often.”
- “Take pride in being part of the solution”
Vaccine availability – Schedule your own appointment on our website- https://scheduleacovid-19vaccine-pottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php
Testing availability – Local physician office or https://www.gogettested.com/kansas
For Questions: Contact 785-457-3719 or e-mail lcampbell@pottcounty.org.
