Cases in Pottawatomie County: Eight (8), 5-recovered; 3-self isolation (increase of 2)
Pending tests in Pottawatomie County: 10
Total tested in the County: 151
Today’s KDHE update showed Pottawatomie County with seven total cases. Information on one of the cases was not available prior to KDHE publishing their numbers, therefore the KDHE information shows only seven cases in Pottawatomie County. The two new cases since yesterday’s update are both Wamego residents. Our three active cases consist of two females and one male. Two of these individuals are in their 20s, and one is in the 50s. Privacy laws prohibit the release of further information about the patients.
The Pottawatomie County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individuals. “Close contact” is defined as being within six feet of the individual for ten minutes or longer. Health Department personnel will reach out to those individuals as soon as possible, and will actively monitor those close contacts for fourteen days for fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other COVID symptoms.
Do you still have questions about COVID – the CDC continues to update their website on current information, trends, and tools to assist individuals. One of those tools includes a “self-checker” when you can input information and symptoms to help you determine if you should seek additional care or testing. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 for that tool and others, and additional information.
KDHE has streamlined their Coronavirus page to make it more user friendly, and aide in individuals finding relevant information. Please visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/ for more information on the State’s activities.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
