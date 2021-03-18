Explore Wabaunsee County heritage sites.
Maps with scenic driving routes will be available to download throughout the exhibit. If you plan your driving tour on March 20 and 21 between 10 am – 4 pm, you’ll get access to a few special sites on private property that are not typically open to the public. This free, self-paced tour invites visitors to drive the Native Stone Scenic Byway. Roam the grounds of the Fix Homestead and walk down to the West Branch of Mill Creek. Tour the stone arched-roof cellar at historic Stonebridge. Write on the chalkboard, ring the bell and use the water pump at the Volland one-room schoolhouse. Take in the expansive view and look for Dutchman's Breeches at Mount Mitchell. The Wabaunsee County Historical Society Museum will be open special hours and have an exhibit Bountiful Harvest: The Heritage of Haying in Wabaunsee County with images and text by Mark Feiden and Jim Hoy. We invite you to explore Wabaunsee County this weekend!
Click here for more information about:
Wabaunsee County Heritage Sites
Downloadable Map of the County
Driving Tour Details and Maps
