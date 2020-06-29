Manhattan Surgical Hospital Offers New Neuro and Spine Surgery Services to Manhattan Area
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Manhattan Surgical Hospital is now offering spine surgery as a part of its growing list of surgical specialties. The hospital’s partnership with Stormont Vail Health has resulted in bringing two Cotton O’Neil physicians to Manhattan to regularly hold clinics and complete complex back and spine surgical procedures.
Dr. Matthew J. Wills, M.D., Neurosurgery, and Dr. Michael L. Smith, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery, are two talented physicians who will be performing back and spine procedures at Manhattan Surgical Hospital.
“We feel this is the first of many opportunities to expand the services available to the region through our new partnership with Stormont Vail Health. Local access to specialized neuro and spine surgery is a huge win for Manhattan,” said Chris Stipe, Chief Executive Officer.
A neurological disorder can significantly impair a person’s quality of life. You might consider a consult with one of these new physicians if you have been living with back or neck pain.
Both Dr. Wills and Dr. Smith will hold regular clinic office hours on a rotating schedule at the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, 1600 Charles Place, Manhattan. Call (785) 354-9591 for an appointment or ask your primary care doctor or specialist if you could benefit from a neuro or spine consult.
For more information, visit the website, www.manhattansurgical.com.
