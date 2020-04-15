The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) updated the Commission on new information regarding COVID in the County, and current activities by EOC staff. If you would like clarification on acronyms or abbreviations, please contact pio@pottcounty.org.
Health Department updated with current numbers
o KDHE labs update those numbers several times a day, however private labs are only updated on their website once a day. This could be an explanation as to why the numbers differ.
o Change in KDHE terminology; from “outbreaks” to “case clusters” to describe a concentrated area of confirmed cases.
o KDEM provided clarification on EO 20-14 and EO 20-16: Guidance as to what is considered “essential,” and clarification on EO 20-16 wording regarding restaurants and bars - they are not open for dine in.
Emergency Management
o The Kansas Corporation Commission has extended the “do not disconnect” order until May 15, 2020, for customers who cannot make payments (for utilities for example).
o The Department of Labor continues to address their internet and phone call volume due to a high number of inquiries and unemployment claims.
o The Kansas National Guard is tasked to support distribution operations at food pantries and food banks in the Kansas City and Topeka areas with planning considerations for bulk food supply as well as statewide food distribution. Note: This is providing assistance in food distribution ONLY.
o The State is exhausting all efforts to secure personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other CoVID-19 related supplies through FEMA, private vendors, as well as donations.
o The meeting we had with Onaga, St Marys, and Wamego Healthcare, it was determined that as of now after receiving the data updates in a previous meeting of theirs, they are not seeing a need to stand up an Alternate Care Site right now or in the near future. We will keep it on the table for future discussion if they see the need arise. The highest concern in doing so is that shortage of staff and equipment to place in the facility since the state does not have any resources to assist with this.
o Weather warning for Thursday night into Friday morning.
Law Enforcement-
o Received a concern about a business that is not following social distancing. This business is within Manhattan city limits and the information was relayed to the Riley County Health Department.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may elect to receive notice of life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts. If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.