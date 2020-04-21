Cases in Pottawatomie Kansas Six (6), 5-recovered; 1-self isolation
Today’s update includes information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). They report that statewide, they are monitoring 39 case clusters in the state. A “cluster” is where two or more positive cases result from the same exposure event. These clusters include 14 long-term care facilities; 2 group living facilities; 5 church gatherings; 1 correctional facility; 2 healthcare facilities; and 15 private companies.
Pottawatomie County currently has one active case, as mentioned above, two tests that are pending results, and we have performed 123 tests total.
With so much going on in the state, you may have missed some of the latest information from Governor Kelly. To find out what’s been happening, view her press releases at https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/press-releases/. Here you will find information about recent appointments, Executive Orders, getting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical staff, and more information about the Stay-At-Home order.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may elect to receive notice of life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts.
If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358.
