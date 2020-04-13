Cases in Pottawatomie County: Five (5), all recovering.
If you have health questions related to COVID, please e-mail them to COVID@pottcounty.org. If you have specific questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, please e-mail them to PIO@pottcounty.org. We will do the best we can to address your concerns in a timely fashion.
The County Commission met today for their regular weekly Board of County Commissioners meeting, therefore there was no separate update to them from the County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
Pottawatomie County positive cases has not changed since last Wednesday, April 8, 2020. We do currently have three tests pending. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pottawatomie County citizens for their part in keeping this number low. Staying at home and limiting our contact with others is making a difference. While we will, more than likely, see additional positive cases in Pottawatomie County before this situation is over, we can all play a part to limit those positive cases.
Daily updates will be posted around 4:00 p.m. until the pandemic is no longer an issue. Emergent messages will be posted immediately as they come to officials. You may elect to receive notice of these life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov.
If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358
Pottawatomie County Website: www.pottcounty.org
