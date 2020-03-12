POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS UPDATE
(POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS – March 12, 2020) Pottawatomie County staff continue communications with community partners for proactive steps regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns. Area agencies are working together to educate and inform citizens. No confirmed or presumptive cases exist in Pottawatomie County at this time. Pottawatomie County is preparing its EOC (Emergency Operations Center), but not activating it at this time. The resources and personnel are prepared and ready to start at a moment’s notice.
We care about our citizens and neighbors, your safety is our concern. We encourage citizens to stay informed, and fact check any data received on unofficial sites. It is essential we stay calm and do what we can to help prevent the spread of this and other infectious diseases. This includes staying home and away from others if you are sick, washing hands often with soap and warm water, and taking other common sense precautions.
- View up-to-date information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
- Updates will be shared on our Facebook page @PottCountyKS
