The City of Wamego experienced a power outage on April 15. A squirrel disrupted power at a substation that feeds Wamego. The issue was resolved and school resumed once the power returned.
Due to the power outage, all 911 systems for Wamego PD were down. However, they could still be reached on the administrative line by calling 785-456-9553. If you had an emergency you could have called 911 and the call would have gone to the PTSO dispatch center.
