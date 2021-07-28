There will be some alterations to the school day times for USD 320.
Superintendent Greg Mann, in an email, said the changes for the 2021-2022 school year were necessary due to staffing and transportation issues.
2021-22 school times are as follows:
• Central Elementary: 8:00 a.m. - 3:25 p.m.
• West Elementary: 8:05 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
• Middle School: 7:55 a.m. - 3:05 p.m.
• High School: 7:55 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.